PESCO Takes Action Against 'Kunda' Mafia In DIKhan
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) teams on Wednesday conducted raids against 'Kunda' mafia in the different areas of the city, removed direct hooks, issues warning and registered cases against those involved in using illegal electricity here in D.I.Khan.
On the instructions of Superintendent Engineer, PESCO, Dera Ismail Khan Circle, Engineer Fida Muhammad Khan Mehsud and Executive Engineer PESCO Rural Division, Engineer Muaz Khan, under the supervision of SDO Cantt Sub-Division Engineer Osman Khan Buzdar and Superintendent Sijjad Khan, the company's team carried out a grand operation in the different areas of Degree College Feeder including Madina Colony and Baloch Nagar for removing of direct hooks and recovery of arrears.
The team visits many streets and removed direct hooks on many poles.
While the police registered 6 cases of electricity theft on the complaint of Pesco team in Cantt police station.
Moreover, the PESCO team recovered Rs 0.7 million in arrears from defaulters during the operation.
The inspection teams are taking strict actions against the persons involved in electricity theft, sending a clear message that such activities will not be tolerated.
SDO Cantt Sub-Division, Osman Khan Buzdar said that this operation would continue until the complete eradication of electricity theft in the area.
PESCO official strictly warned the people not to use electricity through illegal means otherwise strict action would be taken by imposing heavy fines and registering of cases.
