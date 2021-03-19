UrduPoint.com
PESCO Task Force Arrests 58 People For Stealing Power

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 09:30 PM

PESCO task force arrests 58 people for stealing power

The anti-power theft Task Force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) removed 50 direct hooks and one Span Lt Line used for direct connections in Tajabad Sub-Division locality of 11 KV Abdara Feeder

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The anti-power theft Task Force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) removed 50 direct hooks and one Span Lt Line used for direct connections in Tajabad Sub-Division locality of 11 KV Abdara Feeder.

According to the press release issued by PESCO headquarters on Friday, during operation the teams of task forces removed direct hooks and sought initiating action against them. Similarly, one span LT conductor used for direct hooks was also removed during the operation.

Similarly, 8 direct hooks were removed in the areas of Nowshera City Sub- Division feed from 11 KV Abakhel Feeder.

