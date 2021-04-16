UrduPoint.com
PESCO Task Force Carry Out Operation Against Kunda Mafia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Circle of PESCO launched a grand operation against the Kunda Mafia through the PESCO Task Force and removed 27 direct hooks by taking action against the use of illegal electricity.

SE Pesco Khyber circle Task Force teams including along with heavy contingents of Police and Pesco personnel carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Sheikh Muhammadi feeder.

During operation teams removed more than 27 direct hooks, and action was taken against them. Similarly during the operation several persons were arrested using direct hooks after proper FIRs against them were registered.

During checking one span LT conductor removed using for direct hooks.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, PESCO authorities have once again warned electricity stealers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system gets overloaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.

