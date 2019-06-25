UrduPoint.com
PESCO Task Force Conducted Operation Against Power Pilferers

25th June 2019

PESCO task force conducted operation against power pilferers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Tuesday conducted night time operation against power pilferers in Khyber and Hazara Circles and removed over dozens direct hooks and arrested three persons.

On the special directions of Superintending Engineer PESCO Khyber circle Tahir Jamal Task Force teams including SDO PESCO College Town sub division along with PESCO personal carried out a grand night time operation in the areas of College Town sub division areas.

During operation the task force teams removed dozens direct hooks and initiated action against the accused persons.

Similarly during operation 3 persons were arrested using direct hooks after lodging proper FIRs against them.

During a night time operation in Hazara-1 Circle under the supervision of SE Qazi Tahir 120 meters were checked.

PESCO authorities have warned electricity pilferers to stop power theft in the larger interest of the nation otherwise strict action would be taken.

