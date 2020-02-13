Pesco Task Force conducts night time operation against power pilferage

On the directives of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues, has been geared up throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues, has been geared up throughout the province. A spokesman for Pesco here Thrusday said that Task Forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in the areas of Ghari Kapora,Shiekh Maltoon,Takhtbai & Gojar Ghari Sub Divisions.

Pesco Task Forces of Ghari Kapora sub division checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks, replaced one tampered meter and shifted three meters to electric poles.�In the areas of Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder three tampered meters were�detected and four direct hooks removed. In the areas of Takhtbai sub division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, five tampered meters detected and 2 direct hooks removed.In the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder Pesco teams during checking removed 4 direct hooks and 4 tempered meters detected.