UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Task Force Conducts Night Time Operation Against Power Pilferage

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:42 PM

Pesco Task Force conducts night time operation against power pilferage

On the directives of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues, has been geared up throughout the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues, has been geared up throughout the province. A spokesman for Pesco here Thrusday said that Task Forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in the areas of Ghari Kapora,Shiekh Maltoon,Takhtbai & Gojar Ghari Sub Divisions.

Pesco Task Forces of Ghari Kapora sub division checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks, replaced one tampered meter and shifted three meters to electric poles.�In the areas of Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder three tampered meters were�detected and four direct hooks removed. In the areas of Takhtbai sub division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, five tampered meters detected and 2 direct hooks removed.In the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder Pesco teams during checking removed 4 direct hooks and 4 tempered meters detected.

Related Topics

Electricity Mardan Circle PESCO

Recent Stories

Al Maktoum College in Dundee to celebrate conclusi ..

55 seconds ago

DP World to acquire majority stake in TIS containe ..

16 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs Lahore High Court (LHC) to c ..

9 minutes ago

Workshop on film making, related aspects to be hel ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan UAE review preparations for upcoming JMC ..

12 minutes ago

Japan, South Kurils Hit by Magnitude 7.0 Earthquak ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.