PESCO Task Force conducts operation against power pilferage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues, has been geared up throughout the Province.

A spokesman for Pesco here Friday said that Task Forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in the areas of Ghari Kapora, Shiekh Maltoon,Takhtbai and Gojar Ghari Sub Divisions.

Pesco Task Forces of Ghari Kapora sub division checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed 23 direct hooks, replaced one tampered meter and shifted three meters to electric poles.