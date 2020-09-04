PESCO task force recovers Rs 0.9mln, lodge FIRs against defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Bannu circle during the drive against defaulters recovered 0.9 million and lodged FIRs against seven power pilferers.

A PESCO spokesman said on Friday that task forces carried out raids in the areas of 11 KV City-I feeder, City-I Sub Division, City Division DI Khan and removed 2 Direct Connections, replaced four tempered meters, checked 23 meters and registered FIRs whereas recovery of Rs 0.2 million was also made.

Similarly, in another raid in 11 KV CRBC Feeder of Mandra Sub Division Rural Division DI Khan, five direct connections were removed, two defective meters were replaced out of total 27 while three FIRs were registered and Rs 0.

4 million were recovered, he added.

In the area of 11 KV Ghoriwala-II Feeder Ghoriwala Sub Division Bannu-II division, seven direct connections were removed, 35 meters were checked and five defective meters were removed.

The task force recovered Rs 0.3 million from defaulters and lodged four FIRs.

Similarly, the task force in the jurisdiction of Sammar Bagh Sub Division Timargara Division Swat Circle removed one direct connection and two burnt meters and shifted 13 meter to poles.