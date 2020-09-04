UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Task Force Recovers Rs 0.9mln, Lodge FIRs Against Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:22 PM

PESCO task force recovers Rs 0.9mln, lodge FIRs against defaulters

The task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Bannu circle during the drive against defaulters recovered 0.9 million and lodged FIRs against seven power pilferers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The task forces of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Bannu circle during the drive against defaulters recovered 0.9 million and lodged FIRs against seven power pilferers.

A PESCO spokesman said on Friday that task forces carried out raids in the areas of 11 KV City-I feeder, City-I Sub Division, City Division DI Khan and removed 2 Direct Connections, replaced four tempered meters, checked 23 meters and registered FIRs whereas recovery of Rs 0.2 million was also made.

Similarly, in another raid in 11 KV CRBC Feeder of Mandra Sub Division Rural Division DI Khan, five direct connections were removed, two defective meters were replaced out of total 27 while three FIRs were registered and Rs 0.

4 million were recovered, he added.

In the area of 11 KV Ghoriwala-II Feeder Ghoriwala Sub Division Bannu-II division, seven direct connections were removed, 35 meters were checked and five defective meters were removed.

The task force recovered Rs 0.3 million from defaulters and lodged four FIRs.

Similarly, the task force in the jurisdiction of Sammar Bagh Sub Division Timargara Division Swat Circle removed one direct connection and two burnt meters and shifted 13 meter to poles.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Swat Company Circle Bagh From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

40 minutes ago

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

1 hour ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company notifies power su ..

3 minutes ago

Target set to vaccine 3.8 million livestock in Sin ..

3 minutes ago

UK Ready to Impose Sanctions for Human Rights Abus ..

3 minutes ago

Southgate aiming to bring Maguire back into Englan ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.