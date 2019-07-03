UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Task Force Team Removes 15 Direct Hooks

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:26 PM

Pesco task force team removes 15 direct hooks

On the directives of Superintending Engineer Pesco Khyber Circle, the Task Force team along with heavy contingents of Police and Pesco personnel carried out grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeder against power pilferers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :On the directives of Superintending Engineer Pesco Khyber Circle, the Task Force team along with heavy contingents of Police and Pesco personnel carried out grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeder against power pilferers.

The team removed more than 15 direct hooks and arrested two persons after registering proper FIRs against them for power stealing.

During Checking one span LT conductor removed using for direct hooks while one number 20 KW stabilizer removed from private water supply tube well using direct connection.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue. PESCO authorities have once again warned electricity pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Water Circle From PESCO

Recent Stories

David Sassoli, from TV news to European parliament ..

4 minutes ago

Unhappy birthday: Hundreds fall sick at Imelda Mar ..

22 seconds ago

Two Japanese may be prosecuted

26 seconds ago

Tribal press clubs to be categorized, upgraded

5 minutes ago

Ban on excavation of sand from River Indus

27 seconds ago

Putin Signs Law to Suspend INF Treaty

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.