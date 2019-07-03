Pesco task force team removes 15 direct hooks

On the directives of Superintending Engineer Pesco Khyber Circle, the Task Force team along with heavy contingents of Police and Pesco personnel carried out grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeder against power pilferers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :On the directives of Superintending Engineer Pesco Khyber Circle, the Task Force team along with heavy contingents of Police and Pesco personnel carried out grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeder against power pilferers.

The team removed more than 15 direct hooks and arrested two persons after registering proper FIRs against them for power stealing.

During Checking one span LT conductor removed using for direct hooks while one number 20 KW stabilizer removed from private water supply tube well using direct connection.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue. PESCO authorities have once again warned electricity pilferers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.