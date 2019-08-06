UrduPoint.com
PESCO Task Forces Mardan Circle Recover Rs 3.54 Million

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:14 PM

PESCO task forces Mardan circle recover Rs 3.54 million

Peshawar Electric Supply Company is successfully continuing drive against power pilferage and defaulters across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company is successfully continuing drive against power pilferage and defaulters across the province.

The company's spokesman said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, Task Forces actions against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues, PESCO Task Forces of Mardan Circle recovered Rs.4.22 Million from defaulters.

According to details, Rs.3.12 Million recovered from domestic consumers, Rs.0.11 Million from commercial consumers, Rs.0.11 million recovered from Industrial consumers.

The team also removed 20 direct hooks and 24 meters due to nonpayment of dues. Similarly, 19 tampered meters were replaced while 51 meters shifted to poles.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, he added.

