PESCO Task Forces Recover Rs 0.69 Mln From Defaulters; Remove 40 Illegal Connections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forces of Bannu Circle Thursday recovered Rs 0.69 million from the defaulters, removed 40 direct hooks and lodge FIR against 13 persons over illegal power consumption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forces of Bannu Circle Thursday recovered Rs 0.69 million from the defaulters, removed 40 direct hooks and lodge FIR against 13 persons over illegal power consumption.

Task Forces of City Division DI Khan recovered Rs 0.

69 Million from defaulters and removed 40 direct hooks from the areas of City 2 division DI Khan, Cantt sub division, Tank sub division, Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

PESCO warned that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and power pilferers would face the music. It also advised people to remove direct hooks to avoid any inconvenience.

