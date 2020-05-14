UrduPoint.com
PESCO Task Forces Recover Rs0.25 Million From Defaulters; Nab 7 Pilferers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:03 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) during crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters, Thursday apprehended 15 pilferers and recovered Rs0.25 million dues from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) during crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters, Thursday apprehended 15 pilferers and recovered Rs0.25 million dues from defaulters.

According to press release, task forces of D I Khan raided different areas and nabbed 7 persons for using direct hooks in the areas of City subdivision D I Khan and cases were registered.

Similarly, in areas of Mandara subdivision 8 persons were booked for using direct hooks.

Meanwhile, Rs 0.25 million were recovered from defaulters.

In the areas of Ghoriwala subdivision 23 new connections provided, 19 direct hooks were removed and Rs10,000 were recovered from defaulters.

