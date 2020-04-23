UrduPoint.com
PESCO Task Forces Recover Rs1.423 Million From Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:10 PM

PESCO task forces recover Rs1.423 million from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Task Forces of Mardan Circle Thursday recovered Rs 1.423 million from defaulters.

According to PESCO spokesman, Rs1.035 million recovered from domestic consumers, Rs 0.

258 million from commercial consumers and Rs0.50million from industrial consumers.

Similarly, the task forces carrying out crackdown against power pilferers removed 35 direct hooks, removed 13 meters due to nonpayment of dues, replaced 19 tampered meters and shifted 38 meters to poles.

