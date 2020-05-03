PESCO task forces recover Rs.1.423m from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), task forces of Mardan Circle recovered Rs.1.423million from defaulters, said a news release issued here Sunday.

According to details Rs.1.035 million recovered from domestic consumers and Rs.0.258 from commercial consumers respectively. 35 direct hooks removed, 13 meters removed due to nonpayment of dues.

19 tampered meters were also replaced while 38 meters shifted to poles.

According to s spokesman of PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned power pilferers to stop the illegal practice in the larger interest of the nation that on one hand inflicts financial losses and line losses on the company and on the other hand also gets the whole distribution system over loaded and the general public have to face inconvenience of frequent power break downs.