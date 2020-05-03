UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Task Forces Recover Rs.1.423m From Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 04:00 PM

PESCO task forces recover Rs.1.423m from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :On the directives of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), task forces of Mardan Circle recovered Rs.1.423million from defaulters, said a news release issued here Sunday.

According to details Rs.1.035 million recovered from domestic consumers and Rs.0.258 from commercial consumers respectively. 35 direct hooks removed, 13 meters removed due to nonpayment of dues.

19 tampered meters were also replaced while 38 meters shifted to poles.

According to s spokesman of PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned power pilferers to stop the illegal practice in the larger interest of the nation that on one hand inflicts financial losses and line losses on the company and on the other hand also gets the whole distribution system over loaded and the general public have to face inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Mardan Circle Sunday From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture provides virtual tours and workshops ..

18 minutes ago

UAE condemns North Sinai attack, expresses solidar ..

2 hours ago

UAE-Oman ties &#039;eternal and growing&#039;: UAE ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC reports Q1 2020 net profit of AED122.6 milli ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 85 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

ERC Ramadan Mir campaign supports 100,000 Yemenis

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.