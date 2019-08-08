UrduPoint.com
PESCO Task Forces Recover Rs5.00m In Mardan Circle

Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:31 PM

Following directives issued by Chief Executive PESCO, the task forces take action against illegal use of electricity and recovered long-standing dues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Following directives issued by Chief Executive PESCO, the task forces take action against illegal use of electricity and recovered long-standing dues.

A PESCO statement said on Thursday that Pesco task forces of Mardan Circle recovered Rs.5.00 million from defaulters.

Giving details it said Rs.3.41million were recovered from domestic consumers, Rs.0.17 million from commercial consumers and Rs.1.33million from Industrial consumers.

During operation 26 direct hooks were removed and 12 meters confiscated for nonpayment.

22 tampered meters were replaced while 67 were meters shifted to poles.

The statement said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue.

It further said that PESCO has once again warned consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

Due to power pilferage PESCO has to face financial losses & line losses on one hand and on the other hand the whole distribution system gets overloaded and general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

