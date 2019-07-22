UrduPoint.com
PESCO Task Forces Remove 21 Direct Hooks

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:55 PM

PESCO task forces remove 21 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forces have conducted raids in district Mardan and removed 21 direct hooks being used for electricity theft and replaced seven defective maters.

On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues, has been geared up throughout the province.

In this regard Task Forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out night time raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari,Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub Divisions.

According to details Pesco Task Forces in the areas of Majidabad, Dosara and removed 11 direct hooks.

In the areas of Gojar Ghari sub division removed 12 direct hooks,7 defective meters have been replaced. Teams also recoveredRs.50000 from power pilferers.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, PESCO authorities have once again warned to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, besides PESCO is facing financial losses & line losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system becomes over loaded resultantly the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

