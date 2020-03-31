Pesco task forces remove 23 hooks, replace defective meters

On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Task Forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub-divisions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Task Forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub-divisions.

During raids in Majidabad and Dosara the task forces removed 11 direct hooks while 12 hooks and seven defective meters were replaced in areas of Gojar Ghari sub-division.

A spokesman of PESCO has said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and warned power pilferers of stopping pilferage in the larger interest of the nation and saving of PESCO from huge financial and line losses on the other while distribution system also gets over loaded and the general public have to face in inconvenience of frequent power break downs.