UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Task Forces Remove 24 Hooks, Replace Defective Meters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 01:10 PM

Pesco Task Forces remove 24 hooks, replace defective meters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Task Forces of Pesco Mardan Circle on Friday carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub-Divisions.

During raids in Majidabad and Dosara the task forces removed 11 direct hooks while 12 hooks and seven defective meters were replaced in areas of Gojar Ghari sub-division.

A spokesman of PESCO has said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and warned power pilferers to stop pilferage in the larger interest of the nation and saving of PESCO from huge financial and line losses on the other while distribution system also gets over loaded and the general public have to face in inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Mardan Circle From PESCO

Recent Stories

PM to visit Peshawar today

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 10, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

11 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

12 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.