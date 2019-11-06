UrduPoint.com
PESCO Task Forces Remove 57 Hooks, 25 Tempered Meters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task force Wednesday carried out a grand operation in various areas of Khyber Circle and removed 57 direct hooks and removed 25 tempered meters.

According to PESCO spokesman the operation was carried out in areas of Kalu Banda, Banu Bipas, Tanda Dam of 11 KV Hangu Road feeder, Mathani sub division, Akora Khattak sub division, Landi Arbab sub Division, Deh Bahadar sub division.

PESCO warns that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue and strict action would be taken against illegal consumers.

