PESCO team attacked by power pilferers in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A team of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday faced an assault from individuals involved in power theft in the Utmanzai subdivision of Charsadda district.

According to a PESCO spokesman, the PESCO team initiated an operation against electricity theft in Rajar village, Mohalla Garhi Kakakhel when the residents gathered and first harassed them and then attacked the team members for removing the power cables being used for power theft.

The residents of the area also seized tools, and cables from the PESCO team and forced them to retreat from the area.