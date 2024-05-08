Open Menu

PESCO Team Attacked By Power Pilferers In Charsadda

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM

PESCO team attacked by power pilferers in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A team of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday faced an assault from individuals involved in power theft in the Utmanzai subdivision of Charsadda district.

According to a PESCO spokesman, the PESCO team initiated an operation against electricity theft in Rajar village, Mohalla Garhi Kakakhel when the residents gathered and first harassed them and then attacked the team members for removing the power cables being used for power theft.

The residents of the area also seized tools, and cables from the PESCO team and forced them to retreat from the area.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Charsadda From PESCO

Recent Stories

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

1 minute ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

13 minutes ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

23 minutes ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

31 minutes ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

13 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

14 hours ago
 ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement target ..

ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement targets

13 hours ago
 UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks ente ..

UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan