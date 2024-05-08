PESCO Team Attacked By Power Pilferers In Charsadda
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A team of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday faced an assault from individuals involved in power theft in the Utmanzai subdivision of Charsadda district.
According to a PESCO spokesman, the PESCO team initiated an operation against electricity theft in Rajar village, Mohalla Garhi Kakakhel when the residents gathered and first harassed them and then attacked the team members for removing the power cables being used for power theft.
The residents of the area also seized tools, and cables from the PESCO team and forced them to retreat from the area.
Recent Stories
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners1 minute ago
-
NDMA chaired UN INSARAG steering group meeting in Geneva10 minutes ago
-
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight13 minutes ago
-
Two killed,one injured in road mishap20 minutes ago
-
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala23 minutes ago
-
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields35 minutes ago
-
Inspector, SI, ASI among 14 police official suspended for facilitating drug dealers1 hour ago
-
Experts on 'Thalassemia Day' urges youth to take an active part in awareness drives for protecting h ..1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 152,700 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
110 kg fungus-tainted pickle, 200 liter adulterated milk wasted2 hours ago
-
Sister killed over domestic dispute3 hours ago
-
Uzbek foreign minister in Islamabad for two-day official visit5 hours ago