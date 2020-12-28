Pesco team conduct raids in Mardan circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power pilferers across the province.

As part of the drive, the Pesco team carried out raids in Mardan circle on Monday in the areas of Ghari Kapora,Shiekh Maltoon,Takhtbai & Gojar Ghari Sub Divisions.

Pesco task forces of Ghari Kapora sub division checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks besides replacing one tampered meter and shifting three meters to poles.

In the areas of Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder, three tampered meters were detected and four direct hooks were removed.

In the areas of Takhtbai sub division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, five tampered meters were detected and two direct hooks were removed while in the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder Pesco teams four direct hooks were removed and four tempered meters were detected.