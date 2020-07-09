Pesco team conducts operation against power pilferers in Mardan circle

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has sped up drive against illegal use of electricity and to recover dues from defaulters.

The company's spokesperson said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues has been geared up throughout the province.

In this regard task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari,Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub Divisions.

Pesco task forces in the areas of majidabad,dosara removed 17 direct hooks while in the areas of Gojar Ghari sub division they removed 15 direct hooks and replaced nine defective meters.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, indiscriminately throughout the province.