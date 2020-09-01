Pesco team conducts raids in Mardan circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) has intensified drive against power pilferage across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) has intensified drive against power pilferage across the province.

In this regard, the company's spokesperson said task forces of Pesco Mardan Circle carried out raids in the areas of Cantonment Sub Division Mardan including Majidabad, Dosara and removed 11 direct hooks.

In the areas of Kashkorona, Par Hoti of Par Hoti sub division, the team removed 12 direct hooks and replaced seven defective meters.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue indiscriminately.