PESCO team raids different areas in Bannu circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against power theft across the province.

According to a spokesman of the company, Task Forces of D I Khan raided different areas and nabbed seven persons using direct hooks in the areas of city sub division D I Khan.

FIRs have been lodged against these persons in the concerned police stations.

Task force team also checked areas of Mandara sub division and nabbed eight persons using direct hooks on the spot.

He said the team also recovered Rs 0.25 million from the defaulters whereas 19 direct hooks were also removed from the areas of Ghoriwala.