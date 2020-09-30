UrduPoint.com
PESCO Team Recover Rs0.69mln Dues In DIKhan Circle

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 03:37 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province.

In this regard, the company's spokesman said that Task Forces of City Division D I Khan recovered Rs0.

69 million from defaulters besides removing 40 direct hooks in the areas of City 2 division DI Khan, Cantt sub-division,Tank sub division, Karak sub division and Domail sub division.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and urged consumers to cooperate with the PESCO paying monthly bills regularly and avoiding illegal use of electricity.

