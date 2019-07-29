UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Team Recovers Rs5 Million Dues In Mardan Circle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

PESCO team recovers Rs5 million dues in Mardan circle

The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) in an ongoing drive against power theft, the task force of Mardan Circle recovered Rs5 million from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) in an ongoing drive against power theft, the task force of Mardan Circle recovered Rs5 million from defaulters.

The action was taken on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues.

The PESCO spokesman said Rs3.41 million recovered from domestic consumers,Rs.0.17 million from commercial consumers,Rs1.33 million recovered from Industrial consumers.

During operation 26 direct hooks removed,12 meters removed due to nonpayment of dues.

He added 22 tampered meters were replaced while 67 meters shifted to poles.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and added power pilferage would be eliminated in the larger interest of the nation, which incurred financial losses and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Mardan Circle From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

China landslide kills overabundance and leave at l ..

2 minutes ago

Rights activists admire allocation of education bu ..

2 minutes ago

E-billing system in NHA to help improve transparen ..

2 minutes ago

Zardari, Talpur's physical remand extended till Au ..

2 minutes ago

Social media useful to raise voice for rights : Fa ..

7 minutes ago

Makkah Municipality makes preparations for Hajj se ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.