PESCO team recovers Rs5 million dues in Mardan circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electricity Supply Company PESCO ) in an ongoing drive against power theft, the task force of Mardan Circle recovered Rs5 million from defaulters.

The action was taken on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues.

The PESCO spokesman said Rs3.41 million recovered from domestic consumers,Rs.0.17 million from commercial consumers,Rs1.33 million recovered from Industrial consumers.

During operation 26 direct hooks removed,12 meters removed due to nonpayment of dues.

He added 22 tampered meters were replaced while 67 meters shifted to poles.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue and added power pilferage would be eliminated in the larger interest of the nation, which incurred financial losses and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system gets over loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.