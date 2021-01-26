Pesco team remove 31 direct hooks in Khyber circle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has accelerated drive against power theft, removing 31 direct hooks in Khyber circle on Tuesday.

The company's spokesman said that inspection was conducted on the special directions of chief executive Pesco.

He said that task force teams backed by heavy contingents of police and Pesco personnel of Khyber Circle, carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Sheikh Muhammadi feeders.

During the operation teams removed more than 31 direct hooks, adding drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, indiscriminately.