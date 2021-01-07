Pesco team removes 44 direct hooks in Khyber circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company's (Pesco) task force teams on Thursday conducted raids in Khyber circle and removed 44 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company's (Pesco) task force teams on Thursday conducted raids in Khyber circle and removed 44 direct hooks.

According to the company's spokesman, the drive against power pilferage had been intensified and the recent raid was part of the operation to overcome power losses.

He said task force teams along with police carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KVShekhan feeder of Pesco College Town sub-division. During the operation teams removed more than 44 direct hooks besides removing one span LT conductor.

He said that no compromise would be made and the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue across the province.