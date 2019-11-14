Pesco team removes 50 direct hooks in Peshawar, Nowshera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) is taking action against illegal use of power and removed more than 50 direct hooks in Nowshera and Peshawar.

The company's spokesperson said that on the special directions of SE Pesco Khyer circle task force team including heavy contingents of police and Pesco personnel carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Abdara feeder of Pesco Tajabad sub division.

During operation team removed more than 50 direct hooks and added that one span LT conductor was also removed using for direct hooks.

Similarly in the areas of Nowshera City subdivision and feeding from 11 KV Abakhel feeder, eight direct hooks removed during checking.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue indiscriminately.