Pesco Team Seize Two Meters Of Steel Mills For Obtaining Direct Supply In Mansehra

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:10 PM

Pesco team seize two meters of steel mills for obtaining direct supply in Mansehra

Regional Manager M&T Peshawar and Task Force of Pesco Mansehra in a joint operation nabbed meters of two steel mills in Mansehra district for power pilferage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Regional Manager M&T Peshawar and Task Force of Pesco Mansehra in a joint operation nabbed meters of two steel mills in Mansehra district for power pilferage.

According to details joint teams raided and caught direct supply to Kanwar Steel Mills and Usman Steel Mills.

FIR have been lodged against owner of both mills and detection bill have also been served on mills owners.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue till elimination of power pilferage.

PESCO authorities have once again warned electricity thieves to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, due to which PESCO has to face financial losses on one hand and on the other hand PESCO's whole distribution system gets over loaded.

