Pesco Teams Conduct Operation Against Power Theft In Khyber Circle

Fri 17th July 2020 | 04:13 PM

Pesco teams conduct operation against power theft in Khyber circle

The task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday conducted operations against illegal use of electricity in Khyber circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday conducted operations against illegal use of electricity in Khyber circle.

The company's spokesperson said that on the special directives of Pesco SE Khyer Circle task force teams along with heavy contingents of police and Pesco staff carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeder, removing more than 15 direct hooks.

Similarly, the team also arrested two persons who caught red handed for using direct hooks. FIRs were registered against them.

During checking one span LT conductor was removed.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, indiscriminately.

More Stories From Pakistan

