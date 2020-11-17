Pesco teams conduct raids against power pilferage

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power pilferage across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power pilferage across the province.

In this regard, the company's spokesman said on Tuesday task forces of Pesco carried out raids in the areas of in various areas of Marda circle including Ghari Kapora, Shiekh Maltoon,Takhtbai and GojarGhari Sub Divisions.

During checking in Ghari Kapora sub division the inspection team removed in areas of 11 KV BalaGhari several direct hooks and replaced one tampered meter besides shifting three meters to poles.

In the areas of Toru sub division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder three tampered meters were detected and four direct hooks were removed.

In Takhtbai sub division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, five tampered meters were detected and two direct hooks were removed.

In the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder Pesco teams during checking removed four direct hooks and four tempered meters were detected.