Pesco Teams Conduct Raids At Hazara-I Circle

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Pesco teams conduct raids at Hazara-I circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has intensified drive to prevent illegal use of electricity and recovery outstanding dues against consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(PESCO) has intensified drive to prevent illegal use of electricity and recovery outstanding dues against consumers.

As part of part of such efforts, the company's spokesperson said that the Task Forces of Pesco Hazara-1 Circle carried out raids in the areas of Abbottabad and recovered millions of rupees from defaulters.

The team also checked checked 109 meters, out of which13 defective meters were replaced and 21 meters were set right.

The task force team combed 11 KV Mandian feeder by 34 meters and replaced five defective meters.

