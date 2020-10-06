Pesco teams conduct raids in Bannu circle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province.

In this regard, the company's spokesman said that the Pesco task forces of Bannu Circle recovered Rs5.

53 million dues from defaulters during ongoing drive.

He said that teams also removed 65 direct hooks besides taking along 176 meters due to nonpayment of dues. As many as 44 tampered meters were replaced and 38 were shifted to poles.