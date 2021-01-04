Pesco teams conduct raids in Bannu circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against power theft across the province.

In this regard, the company's spokesman said that Bannu circle teams along with Pesco police, checked various premises in the jurisdiction of Bannu-1 sub division and caught nine more persons on the spot involved in taking direct connections from LT line.

He said proper legal action have been registered against them.

He said that PESCO would continue operation against power theft indiscriminately.