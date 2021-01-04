UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Teams Conduct Raids In Bannu Circle

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Pesco teams conduct raids in Bannu circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has intensified drive against power theft across the province.

In this regard, the company's spokesman said that Bannu circle teams along with Pesco police, checked various premises in the jurisdiction of Bannu-1 sub division and caught nine more persons on the spot involved in taking direct connections from LT line.

He said proper legal action have been registered against them.

He said that PESCO would continue operation against power theft indiscriminately.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Police Company Circle From PESCO

Recent Stories

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

16 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

31 minutes ago

Free Punjab WiFi facility remains functional in Pu ..

42 minutes ago

USF awards Optic Fiber Cable contracts worth PKR 3 ..

47 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

1 hour ago

Inflation becomes a big political and economic cha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.