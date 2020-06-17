Pesco teams conduct raids in Hazara,Abbotabad circles

Task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) on Wednesday conducted operation in areas of Abbottabad and Hazara circles and recovered Rs1.24 million dues from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Task force of Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) on Wednesday conducted operation in areas of Abbottabad and Hazara circles and recovered Rs1.24 million dues from defaulters.

The company's spokesman said that on the directions of Chief Executive PESCO, drive against illegal use of electricity and recovery of dues had been geared up throughout the province.

As part of such drives, he said Task Forces of Pesco Hazara-1 Circle carried out raids during in Hazara-1 circle 234 meters were checked and 24 defective meters were replaced.

He said that combing of 11 KV Mandian feeder was also carried out and 34 meters were checked whereas three defective meters were replaced.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would remain continue indiscriminately.