Pesco teams conduct raids in Mardan circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power pilferage across the province.

In this regard, the task forces of Pesco Mardan circle carried out raids in the areas of GhariKapora, ShiekhMaltoon,Takhtbai&GojarGhari Sub Divisions, said the company's spokesman on Tuesday.

The teams checked areas of 11 KV Bala Ghari and removed several direct hooks besides replacing one tampered meter and shifting three meters to poles.

In the areas of Toru sub-division of 11 KV Rural-1 feeder, three tampered meters were detected and four direct hooks were removed.

In the areas of Takhtbai sub-division of 11 KV Takhtbai feeder, five tampered meters were detected and two direct hooks were removed. In the areas of Par Hoti sub division of 11 KV Pohan feeder Pesco teams during checking removed four direct hooks besides detecting four tempered meters.