Pesco teams conduct raids in Mardan circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province.

In this connection, the company's spokesman says that Task Forces of Pesco Mardan circle carried out raids in the areas of CanttSub DivisionMardan, removing 11 direct hooks in the areas of Majidabad and Dosara.

In the areas of Kashkorona,ParHoti of Par Hoti sub division removed 12 direct hooks and seven defective meters were replaced.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in larger interest of the nation.