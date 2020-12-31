UrduPoint.com
Pesco Teams Conduct Raids In Swabi Circle

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 04:02 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft across the province.

As part of such efforts, the company's spokesman said that task force teams of Pesco Swabi circle along with police and Pesco personnel carried out a grand operation in the areas of Swabi-1 sub-division on Thursday.

During the operation several direct connections removed and FIRs were lodged against the accused. The teams also removed several tampered meters during the raid.

He said the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue indiscriminately in the larger interest of the nation.

