Pesco teams conduct raids, removing 23 direct hooks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has tightened noose around power pilferers across the province.

Pesco spokesman said in press release that the Task Force of Pesco Mardan Circle conducted overnight raids in the areas of Gojar Ghari, Shiekh Maltoon and Takhtbai Sub Divisions.

Pesco Task Forces in the areas of majidabad, dosara removed 11 direct hooks.

The teams in the areas of Gojar Ghari sub division removed 12 direct hooks and replaced several defective meters besides besides imposing fine worth Rs50,000 on power pilferers.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity would continue indiscriminately.