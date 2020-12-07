UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Teams Conducts Raids In Bannu Circle

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:19 PM

Pesco teams conducts raids in Bannu circle

Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province.

In this connection, the company's spokesman said Pesco Bannu Circle teams along with Pesco police, checked various premises in the jurisdiction of Bannu-1 sub division and nabbed nine persons on the spot involved in taking direct connections from LT line.

He said that FIRs were also registered against them.

He said that drive against power pilferage would continue indiscriminately in the nation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Police Company Circle From

Recent Stories

OPPO about to Launch F17 in Two Vibrant Colours Se ..

16 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan elected as honorary president of WSF ..

24 minutes ago

RDA encourages citizens to grow organically rich v ..

2 minutes ago

3,795 new coronavirus cases reported; 37 deaths in ..

2 minutes ago

AVLC arrests nine motorcycle thieves, recovers fiv ..

2 minutes ago

Int Civil Aviation day held at Bacha Khan Internat ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.