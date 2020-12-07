Pesco Teams Conducts Raids In Bannu Circle
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:19 PM
PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::Peshawar Electric Supply Company(Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province.
In this connection, the company's spokesman said Pesco Bannu Circle teams along with Pesco police, checked various premises in the jurisdiction of Bannu-1 sub division and nabbed nine persons on the spot involved in taking direct connections from LT line.
He said that FIRs were also registered against them.
He said that drive against power pilferage would continue indiscriminately in the nation.