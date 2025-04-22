DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a decisive crackdown on electricity theft, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) launched a major operation in different localities and removed dozens of direct hooks.

According to details, the PESCO team carried out operation in Shahjahan Shaheed Town, Kalma Garden and other areas under the leadership of SDO PESCO Mandhran Subdivision, Engr. Naeemuddin. The operation resulted in the removal of dozens of illegal electricity connections and the recovery of outstanding dues amounting to Rs 250,000.

The anti-theft drive was conducted on the directives of SE PESCO Dera Circle, Engr. Nader Zaman Kundi, and supervised by XEN PESCO, Engr.

Moaz Ahmed.

As part of the operation, electricity supply was disconnected from two transformers in both Shahjahan Shaheed Town and Kalma Garden due to unpaid dues.

Talking to the media, Engineer Naeemuddin emphasized the company's commitment to uninterrupted power supply for legitimate consumers, stating,

"We are taking strict action against electricity theft. By removing illegal connections, PESCO aims to ensure 24/7 uninterrupted electricity for its genuine consumers."

He has vowed to continue such operations to curb power theft and improve service delivery across the region.

