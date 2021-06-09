PESCO teams detects 58 direct power connections

On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), the Task Force teams of Khyber Circle carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Abdara feeder of Tajabad sub division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :On the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), the Task Force teams of Khyber Circle carried out a grand operation in the areas of 11 KV Abdara feeder of Tajabad sub division.

During operation teams detected more than 50 direct connections. Similarly, one span LT conductor used for direct connection was also removed. Furthermore, 8 direct connections were also removed in the areas of Nowshera City sub division that are fed from 11 KV Abakhel Feeder, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of PESCO has said that drive against illegal use of electricity through direct connections will continue and warned power pilferers to stop their illegal practice forthwith.

The power pilferage, he said on one hand inflicts huge financial losses and on the other hand get the whole distribution system over-loaded and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power break downs.