PESCO teams disconnects 27 illegal connections in Bannu

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, Aug 07 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Speeding up efforts against power pilferers, PESCO Task force of Bannu Circle removed 27 illegal electricity connections during raids conducted in various areas of the city.

According to PESCO authorities eleven arrested for power pilferage while eighteen tempered meters were removed.

Similarly, PESCO teams of Peshawar Circle Faqir Abad Sub Division Faqir Abad arrested four consumers for power theft and cases have been registered against them PESCO has warned stern action against power pilferers and said these illegal practices are the reason behind line losses and overburdening of supply system leading to frequent power breakdowns.

Meanwhile, PESCO has notified in areas of Mian Essa, Jehngira Town, Leather Teny, Sheet Glass, Manki and Jalbai feeders on August 9 due to necessary installation work on 132 Jehangira Grid Station.