PESCO teams nab 220 domestic, commercial illegal connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :PESCO Surveillance Wapda House Teams Wednesday raided in the areas of Khyber, Peshawar, Bannu, Mardan and Swat Circles and apprehended 220 domestic and commercial illegal connections.

The surveillance teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Sher Dad Khan checked different areas of Peshawar Circle and nabbed 16 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

Similarly, 106 commercial and domestic illegal connections were nabbed in the areas of Khyber Circle for power pilferage.

In Bannu Circle 74 domestic and commercial illegal connections were pointed out and removed. In Mardan Circle 24 domestic and commercial connections were removed on charges of power pilferage.

Director surveillance warned the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, otherwise strict action will be taken against electricity stealers.