UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Teams Nab 220 Domestic, Commercial Illegal Connections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:30 PM

PESCO teams nab 220 domestic, commercial illegal connections

PESCO Surveillance Wapda House Teams Wednesday raided in the areas of Khyber, Peshawar, Bannu, Mardan and Swat Circles and apprehended 220 domestic and commercial illegal connections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :PESCO Surveillance Wapda House Teams Wednesday raided in the areas of Khyber, Peshawar, Bannu, Mardan and Swat Circles and apprehended 220 domestic and commercial illegal connections.

The surveillance teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Sher Dad Khan checked different areas of Peshawar Circle and nabbed 16 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

Similarly, 106 commercial and domestic illegal connections were nabbed in the areas of Khyber Circle for power pilferage.

In Bannu Circle 74 domestic and commercial illegal connections were pointed out and removed. In Mardan Circle 24 domestic and commercial connections were removed on charges of power pilferage.

Director surveillance warned the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, otherwise strict action will be taken against electricity stealers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Electricity Swat Mardan Circle PESCO

Recent Stories

PPP, MQM leaders decide to engage directly for tal ..

6 minutes ago

Registration for Sailor in Pakistan Navy to be ..

2 minutes ago

CDG consults traders on increase in properties' re ..

2 minutes ago

Extortionist impersonating as NAB officer apprehen ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab to get benefit from expertise of National D ..

5 minutes ago

Registration in Pakistan Navy as a Sailor to be co ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.