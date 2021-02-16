UrduPoint.com
PESCO Teams Nab 9 More Power Pilferers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESCO teams nab 9 more power pilferers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Teams of Pesco Mardan-1 Division along with police checked various premises in the jurisdiction of, Takhtbai and Hari Chand sub-divisions and nabbed 9 more persons using direct connections, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

A spokesman of PESCO has once again warned power pilferers to stop pilferage in the larger interest of the nation that inflicts financial losses and on the other hand over load whole distribution system of the company and general public have to face inconvenience of frequent power break downs.

