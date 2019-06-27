UrduPoint.com
PESCO Teams Raided In The Areas Of Peshawar, Khyber & Mardan Circles

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:12 PM

PESCO teams raided in the areas of Peshawar, Khyber & Mardan Circles

On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO drive against illegal use of electricity has been geared up throughout the Province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO drive against illegal use of electricity has been geared up throughout the Province.

In this connection PESCO Surveillance Wapda House Teams under the supervision of Additional Chief Engineer Muhammad Naeem Khan checked different areas of Chamkani sub division of Peshawar Circle and nabbed 14 domestic and commercial connections.

In the areas of Town 1 sub division 8 domestic and commercial connections were nabbed for power pilferage. PESCO Surveillance Wapda House Teams nabbed 65 commercial & Domestic connections in the areas of Kohat Division including Irfan cold storage,in the areas of Nowshera Cantt sub division 23 domestic and commercial connections nabbed for power pilferage.

Pesco Surveillance Wapda House Teams checked areas of Shiekh Maltoon and City sub divisions of Mardan Circle and nabbed 17 domestic and commercial connections for power pilferage.

Drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in all circles. Director surveillance has warned the consumers to stop power pilferage in the larger interest of the nation, otherwise strict action will be taken against electricity stealers.

