UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pesco Teams Recover Rs 5.53 Million Dues In Bannu Circle

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:12 PM

Pesco teams recover Rs 5.53 million dues in Bannu circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has accelerated drive against defaulters, recovering Rs5.53 million dues in Bannu circle on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has accelerated drive against defaulters, recovering Rs5.53 million dues in Bannu circle on Thursday.

The company's spokesman says that drive was conducted on the directions of chief executive PESCO.

He said pesco teams in Bannu Circle recovered a total of Rs.5.

53 million from defaulters.

Elaborating, he added that Rs0.42 million were recovered from consumers whose connections were disconnected while Rs5.11 million from defaulters.

The raiding team also removed 65 direct hooks in addition to removal of 176 meters due to nonpayment of dues.

As many as 44 tampered meters were replaced while 38 meters shifted to poles.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Company Circle From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Indian Army confirms its three soldiers were kille ..

3 minutes ago

Plot allotment case:court initiates process to dec ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner expresses deep condolence over demise ..

3 minutes ago

SBP injects Rs 30 bn into market

6 minutes ago

'Several' Covid-19 cases at Racing 92 before Europ ..

3 minutes ago

Britain's postponed Racing League to launch in 202 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.