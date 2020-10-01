Pesco teams recover Rs 5.53 million dues in Bannu circle

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has accelerated drive against defaulters, recovering Rs5.53 million dues in Bannu circle on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has accelerated drive against defaulters, recovering Rs5.53 million dues in Bannu circle on Thursday.

The company's spokesman says that drive was conducted on the directions of chief executive PESCO.

He said pesco teams in Bannu Circle recovered a total of Rs.5.

53 million from defaulters.

Elaborating, he added that Rs0.42 million were recovered from consumers whose connections were disconnected while Rs5.11 million from defaulters.

The raiding team also removed 65 direct hooks in addition to removal of 176 meters due to nonpayment of dues.

As many as 44 tampered meters were replaced while 38 meters shifted to poles.