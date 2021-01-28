UrduPoint.com
Pesco Teams Recover Rs2.14 Mln Dues In Bannu Circle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 04:32 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against defaulters across the province, recovering Rs2.14 million dues in Bannu circle

Giving details, the company's spokesman said Pesco Task Forces of Bannu Circle recovered Rs1.98 million from defaulters besides Rs0.

16 million from disconnected consumers and Rs.2.14 million from consumers who defaulted on their dues.

He said that teams also removed 121 direct hooks and 129 meters due to nonpayment of dues. The team also replaced 11 tampered meters while 38 meters shifted to poles.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue in the larger interest of the nation.

