UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PESCO Teams Recover Rs.3.787mln From Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 06:36 PM

PESCO teams recover Rs.3.787mln from defaulters

The teams of special task forces constituted for recovery and arrest of illegal use of electricity have recovered arrears of Rs.3.787 million from defaulters in Mardan Circle, said a press release issued here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The teams of special task forces constituted for recovery and arrest of illegal use of electricity have recovered arrears of Rs.3.787 million from defaulters in Mardan Circle, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Out of the total recovered arrears, an amount of Rs.2.39 million was recovered from domestic consumers, Rs.0.23 million from commercial and Rs.0.

50 million from industrial consumers respectively.

The teams also removed 35 direct hooks and removed the electricity meters of 13 defaulters while 19 tampered meters were replaced and 30 were shifted to poles.

A spokesman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue. He warned power pilferers to stop pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Mardan Circle From Million PESCO

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Next’, a n ..

11 minutes ago

Germany to Reach Reconciliation Deal With Namibia ..

5 minutes ago

Boy dies, fellow injures in road accident

5 minutes ago

Japan Ratifies Agreement With India on Exchange of ..

5 minutes ago

Beijing Hopes US to Back UNSC Role in Deescalating ..

5 minutes ago

German minister resigns over plagiarism claims

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.