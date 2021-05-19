PESCO teams recover Rs.3.787mln from defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The teams of special task forces constituted for recovery and arrest of illegal use of electricity have recovered arrears of Rs.3.787 million from defaulters in Mardan Circle, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Out of the total recovered arrears, an amount of Rs.2.39 million was recovered from domestic consumers, Rs.0.23 million from commercial and Rs.0.

50 million from industrial consumers respectively.

The teams also removed 35 direct hooks and removed the electricity meters of 13 defaulters while 19 tampered meters were replaced and 30 were shifted to poles.

A spokesman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue. He warned power pilferers to stop pilferage in the larger interest of the nation.