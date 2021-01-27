Pesco teams recover Rs4.8 million from defaulters in Mardan circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has intensified drive against power theft and defaulters across the province, recovering Rs 4.8 million dues in Mardan circle on Wednesday.

As part of the campaign, a Pesco team recovered Rs 2800000 from defaulters in Mardan-I division besides removing 67 direct hooks.

The team also replaced nine tampered meters and the same number meters were taken away due to nonpayment of dues.

The task force team also sent Names of 28 persons for lodging FIRs against them for taking direct hooks from LT lines.

Similarly, Task Forces of Mardan-2 Division recovered Rs.0.95 Million from defaulters besides removing 104 direct hooks. Similarly the task forces of Takhtbai Division recovered Rs 37700 dues from permanent disconnected while Rs1507590 from running consumers.

He said drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue.